Peoples Health is arranging a number of community events that are free and open to the public.
MUSIC THERAPY: Carly Carrone will lead a Peoples Health music therapy drum circle at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at the Zachary Senior Center, 3541 La. 19. This event is free and open to the public. To register, call (800) 561-4127 or visit peopleshealth.com/wellness by Jan. 9.
COUPONING: Jalyne Landry will lead a Peoples Health class on couponing secrets and strategies at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at Ochsner Medical Center-Baton Rouge, 17000 Medical Center Drive. This event is free and open to the public. To register, call (800) 561-4127 or visit peopleshealth.com/wellness by Jan. 16.
ENHANCED FITNESS: Peoples Health will present a Peoples Health enhanced-fitness class at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 28, at the A.C. Lewis YMCA, 350 S. Foster Drive, Baton Rouge. This event is free and open to the public. To register, call (800) 561-4127 or visit peopleshealth.com/wellness by Jan. 25.
LIGHT 'N' LOW: Laurie Bradshaw will lead a Peoples Health Light 'N' Low low-impact workout at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, at the Paula G. Manship YMCA, 8100 YMCA Plaza Drive, Baton Rouge. To register, call (800) 561-4127 or visit peopleshealth.com/wellness by Jan. 28.