The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on July 9-15:
Carl Arnold: 41; 3421 Yardley Drive, Slaughter; possession of synthetic marijuana and following to close
Cody Barragan: 34; 19850 Buckhorn, Zachary; fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and Baker Police Department
Marjorie Caesar: 37; 6965 Meadow Park Ave., Baton Rouge; domestic abuse battery, child endangerment
Seger Doucet: 36; 8850 Main St., Zachary; possession of Schedule II drugs, theft of a motor vehicle, fugitive warrant through East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Cedrick Griffin: 42; 5210 St. Louis St., Zachary; domestic abuse battery — child endangerment
Taja Hamilton: 41; 2127 Zelmere St., Zachary; aggravated assault
Jacob Harvey: 24; 1275 La. 67, Slaughter; simple criminal damage to property
Alfrederick Jackson: 33; 10108 Anna Moore Lane, Ethel; possession of Schedule I drugs and driving in right lane
Jakalon Keller: 23, 1007 Chemin Drive, Baker; possession of Schedule I drugs and window tint violation
Jeremy Landry: 34; 11433 King Richard Drive, Baton Rouge; fugitive warrants through Kenner Police Department
Jeremy Landry: 34; 11433 King Richard Drive, Baton Rouge; possession of drug paraphernalia
Craigland McKinley: 28; 2391 La. 964, Jackson; possession of Schedule I drugs and speeding
John Moore: 30; 9295 La. 19, Slaughter; possession of marijuana and window tint violation
Eboni Robinson: 35; 3209 Quiet Lane, Jackson; theft
Jaquarias, Stewart: 22; 4702 Lavey Lane, Baker; possession of marijuana and improper lane usage
Tyvion Wicker: 19; 704 Molino Drive, Baker; possession of Schedule I drugs
John Wrights: 21; 5506 E. Central Ave., Zachary; theft