The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on July 9-15:

Carl Arnold: 41; 3421 Yardley Drive, Slaughter; possession of synthetic marijuana and following to close

Cody Barragan: 34; 19850 Buckhorn, Zachary; fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and Baker Police Department

Marjorie Caesar: 37; 6965 Meadow Park Ave., Baton Rouge; domestic abuse battery, child endangerment

Seger Doucet: 36; 8850 Main St., Zachary; possession of Schedule II drugs, theft of a motor vehicle, fugitive warrant through East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Cedrick Griffin: 42; 5210 St. Louis St., Zachary; domestic abuse battery — child endangerment

Taja Hamilton: 41; 2127 Zelmere St., Zachary; aggravated assault

Jacob Harvey: 24; 1275 La. 67, Slaughter; simple criminal damage to property

Alfrederick Jackson: 33; 10108 Anna Moore Lane, Ethel; possession of Schedule I drugs and driving in right lane

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

Jakalon Keller: 23, 1007 Chemin Drive, Baker; possession of Schedule I drugs and window tint violation

Jeremy Landry: 34; 11433 King Richard Drive, Baton Rouge; fugitive warrants through Kenner Police Department

Jeremy Landry: 34; 11433 King Richard Drive, Baton Rouge; possession of drug paraphernalia

Craigland McKinley: 28; 2391 La. 964, Jackson; possession of Schedule I drugs and speeding

John Moore: 30; 9295 La. 19, Slaughter; possession of marijuana and window tint violation

Eboni Robinson: 35; 3209 Quiet Lane, Jackson; theft

Jaquarias, Stewart: 22; 4702 Lavey Lane, Baker; possession of marijuana and improper lane usage

Tyvion Wicker: 19; 704 Molino Drive, Baker; possession of Schedule I drugs

John Wrights: 21; 5506 E. Central Ave., Zachary; theft

Tags

View comments