The 2021 Zachary High 5A state championship football team was well represented in the All-Metro awards, sweeping the top awards, with junior quarterback Eli Holstein picking up the Offensive Player of the Year, senior defensive lineman Kameron Hamilton earning Defensive Player of the Year and head coach David Brewerton garnering Coach of the Year honors.
Joining the headliners for the Broncos on the All-Metro squad were junior safety Kylin Jackson, senior linebacker Riley Howard, senior offensive lineman Colin Charlet, senior wide receiver Charles Robertson and senior running back Connor Wisham.
Holstein will return next year after an impressive junior year where he threw for 3,228 yards and 30 touchdowns and rushed for 518 yards with 14 TDs. Holstein is filling his trophy room after also earning the District 4-5A Offensive MVP and title game MVP award for the Broncos. Offensive coordinator Kenny Langlois said, “He is a student of the game in the film room who is always 100% prepared with the game plan.”
Langlois said Holstein “sees things as I do, which allows me to make adjustments throughout the game that put him in better situations.”
Hamilton, a mountain of a man at 6’4” and 275 pounds, will be off to Tulane next year after an explosive senior campaign leading a dominant Broncos' front seven. Similar to Holstein, Hamilton’s stats pop out for a defensive lineman with 62 solo tackles, 25 assists, 39 tackles for loss, 35 quarterback hurries, nine sacks, three fumbles and two pass breakups. Hamilton was also the District 4-5A Defensive MVP.
Defensive coordinator Steven Thomas said, “Kam came out of his shell this year and was a big-time physical leader for us on the defensive line. Tulane is getting a very good one because he has not even come close to the potential monster he can be.”
What more can you say about Brewerton? He has led the Broncos to four 5A titles in seven seasons and topped it all this year with a 15-0 record. Brewerton was also selected the 4-5A Coach of the Year. Brewerton said he was honored to receive the award. “Obviously, this award goes out to all the players and our coaching staff and I am proud of the program and the product we were able to present last year,” he said.
Making both All-Metro and 4-5A All-District first team were Hamilton, Holstein, Jackson, Howard, Charlet, Roberston and Wisham. Joining them on the 4-5A All-District first team were guard Ryan Holiday, kicker Kellen Conachen, defensive lineman Tai’Shon Nelson, defensive back Jerome Robinson and linebacker Emauri Sibley. Second Team All-District performers were 5A championship game hero and defensive back Carlton Johnson, 2021 state champion wrestler and double team destroying defensive lineman Ashton Freeman, offensive tackle Joeorrin Henyard, wingback and one-time punter Cam Walker and running back Cam Stewart.
With three defensive linemen on the first or second team 4-5A All-District teams and two making All-Metro, it is clear this was a special group. Thomas said, “Our defensive line was special this year, not only physicality wise, but mentally sharp which allowed us to do a bunch of things front wise and with our coverages.” Two linebackers (Sibley and Howard) on the first team 4-5A team also speaks to the dominance of the Broncos' front seven.
“The mentality along our whole front including the linebackers was such a driving force that our kids could rise up to any and all challenges that they were faced with,” Thomas said.
On his All-Metro offensive performers, Langlois had high praise. He described Robertson as “a blue-collar receiver willing to do anything for the team to win,” Wisham “a total team player more concerned with winning than stats” and Charlet “an undersized tackle whose attention to detail and technique combined with a strong work ethic enabled him to be the leader for our offensive front.”