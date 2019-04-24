The Zachary City Council will discuss what to do about speeding problems identified in a recently completed traffic study at a meeting next month.
The council will hear a presentation from Urban Systems Inc., the Baton Rouge traffic engineering firm that conducted the study, at 6:30 p.m. May 14 at City Hall. Mayor David Amrhein urged people who are concerned about speeding in their neighborhoods to attend the meeting.
Council members agreed in November to pay the engineering firm $11,500 to do the study. That decision came after months of pressure from residents of the Fennwood subdivision, who have advocated for speed humps to be installed to deter what they say are persistent — and dangerous — speeders in their area.
Speeding in Fennwood has been a regular — and occasionally heated — topic of discussion at council meetings since July. That was when subdivision resident John LeBlanc, who has since become a fixture at council meetings, first brought up the issue.
In a copy of a report on the traffic study provided to The Advocate, engineers wrote that more than 90% of motorists exceeded the 25 mph speed limit on Fennwood Drive south of Eagle Drive, with the 85th percentile of vehicles going about 40 mph.
"The 85th percentile speed is the speed that 85% of vehicles do not exceed; or, only 15% of vehicles exceed this speed. For this reason, the 85th percentiles speed is often used as a guide to set speed limits," the report says.
The document highlights streets where the 85th percentile speed was more than 10 mph over the posted limit. In addition to Fennwood Drive, those routes include Newell Street, Shaffett Lane, Chestnut Street, East Central Avenue, Montegudo Boulevard, Little Farms Drive, East Vernon Road, North Vernon Road and Old Baker Road.
Data were collected between Jan. 15-24 at 21 locations.
Data gathering devices clocked some of the fastest speeds on East Central Avenue, where nearly all drivers exceeded the 25 mph speed limit. The 85th percentile speed at two data collection sites on the avenue was double the limit, about 50 mph.
“It was noted that speed limit signs were sparse on this street,” the report says of East Central Avenue, a north-to-south straightaway running alongside railroad tracks. “This street had higher volumes than most of the other streets.”
At least 90% of vehicles traveling Montegudo Boulevard and North Vernon Road were speeding. Montegudo Boulevard has a limit of 35 mph, and North Vernon Road’s is 25 mph. The 85th percentile speed on both was about 50 mph.
The engineers’ report recommends the city consider implementing “low-cost countermeasures” such as more speed limit signs, mobile speed radar trailers and increased police patrols.
Stricter enforcement likely will be the focus of how the city acts on the study data, Amrhein said.