Take me out to the Zachary Youth Park
The Zachary Youth Park sits on 33 acres on Mount Pleasant Road that is arguably one of the busiest places in Zachary. The man guiding this flurry of activity is Parks and Recreation Director Shane Hebert.
After working with youth league baseball for decades in the Lake Charles area, Hebert moved to Zachary and accepted the post in January 2011. His passion and direction for the park have not only provided an outlet for young and old to exercise and compete, but also a positive effect on the Zachary economy. The highlight of the job for Hebert: “meeting a large number of people and developing a social network at a place that is so active.”
The Zachary Youth Park has six fenced synthetic turf fields, two T-ball fields and one high school softball field with locker rooms and two covered batting cage areas. It also houses an indoor facility with three batting cages, two pitching lanes, large locker rooms and a trainer facility for Zachary High School sports. The park also has a $110,000 playground structure, installed in the spring of 2015, that is partly constructed of recycled tires.
Baby Boot Camps are held at the park for moms to exercise and work on their overall fitness.
The park also is an emergency staging area for the city during severe weather conditions. Hebert estimates that during the 2016 flood about 5,000 sand bags were filled and distributed by Zachary High School football, baseball and softball teams in addition to other support personnel from the city of Zachary and volunteers.
“It was great because you had multiple hands trying to service the whole community in a rapid fashion,” Hebert said.
Hebert’s vision for turf fields came from his previous experience as a dad and coach with his sons’ travel baseball. “When we did travel ball, we did not go to tournaments unless they had synthetic fields. It was just too much to travel and get rained out,” Hebert said. That experience led him to Oregon in the fall of 2012 to see the building of multiple turf fields in different stages of development.
Hebert sold the vision for the turf surfaces at the park today, and timing is everything. “When we installed the turf, we were one of the only parks with turf around. We had what nobody else had,” Hebert said.
What kind of impact has that had on businesses in Zachary? Early estimates on the economic impact of the turf fields with two weekend tournaments per month indicated that over $80,000 in additional tax revenue was generated for the city per month. That is a large number of people staying in Zachary hotels, eating in Zachary restaurants and shopping at Zachary businesses.
In response to the economic and overall tournament success, Hebert and staff expanded the number of tournaments. “What started as a couple tournaments per month has grown to running between 18 and 21 events from the middle of February to the end of July,” Hebert said. Two tournaments are often run at the same time on some weekends featuring different age groups. In January, the Texas Rangers put on their invite-only showcase.
The downside of the job for Hebert: “constantly having to pick up sunflower seeds and spikes after tournaments.”
Helping him handle this flurry of activity is Hebert’s staff of Brandie Triche, who manages registrations and media. Tanner Knighton helps with general maintenance and mowing. Miguel Santizo, whom I consider the hardest-working man in Zachary, works part-time at the park and does “whatever is needed,” similar to his role at the high school.
The Zachary Youth Park is partially funded by 5 percent of the taxes on every hotel room rented in Zachary. This money is dedicated to capital improvements for recreation. Hebert indicated that major facility improvements scheduled for 2018 include “installing a metal fence around the girls softball field in the front, placing metal fence on the middle school field and replacing windscreens in the back.”
Hebert’s future improvements wish list includes resurfacing the parking lot and adding some additional fencing to control access within the facility.
Hebert has two sons who played baseball at Zachary High School. Rhett finished his senior year and will be playing baseball at Southern next year. His older son, Tanner, played at the University of Louisiana at Monroe, and now works for Champion Management. Hebert’s stepdaughter, Alexis, lives in Lake Charles with his two grandchildren. His wife, Michele, teaches at Zachary Learning Center and has over 27 years of teaching experience.