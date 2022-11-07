Veterans Day flag raising ceremony at Regional Veterans Park
Veterans will be honored from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Regional Veterans Park behind Lane Regional Medical Center.
The Bank of Zachary sponsors the annual Veterans Day Flag-Raising Ceremony. Lt. Col. Rafael Morrison, retired Army veteran and former Pentagon employee, will offer remarks during the program.
Cadets from the Army Junior ROTC at Zachary High along with local Boy Scout troops will provide the flag detail. Patriotic music will be provided by the school’s band and choir under band director Jason Venable and choir director Cierra Fountain.
Refreshments will be served following the ceremony.
Library closing on Veterans Day
All locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
Sign up for the Christmas parade
The 2022 Zachary Christmas Parade, themed "Planes, Trains and Candy Canes," is at 10 a.m. Dec. 3.
Forms and entry fees are due by Monday, Nov. 21. Visit zacharychamber.com/2022-christmas-parade-entry-form/ for the form.
Remember the food pantry
The Zachary Farmers and Artists Market will be collecting nonperishable items for the Zachary Food Pantry every Saturday in November.
2023 Nursing Scholarship application period open
Lane Volunteer Services is accepting applications for the 2023 Nursing Scholarship award.
A $5,000 scholarship will be awarded to a graduating Louisiana high school student who plans to pursue a career in nursing and will be attending a Louisiana college, university or other credentialed nursing program.
The application deadline is March 24.
For an application, visit lanermc.org, call (225) 658-6699 or email tpayment@lanermc.org.
Walk to fight against pancreatic cancer
The inaugural Elvin Howard Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation Inaugural 5K Run/1 Mile Walk is at 8 a.m. Nov. 19.
Free food, entertainment and resources will be on hand. Visit www.elvinhowardsrpcaf.org.