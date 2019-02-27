Closing out winter sports and cranking up the spring
“How did it get so late so soon?” — Dr. Seuss.
If you blinked, you probably missed the Zachary winter sports season. Some great things happened in Zachary sports over the past month, and spring sports began with a flurry of activity.
Winter highlights
- Five members of the 2017 and 2018 state champion Zachary Broncos football team signed college football scholarships Feb. 6 at a ceremony in the Athletic Center at Zachary High School. Kris Simmons inked the dotted line to play wide receiver for Prairie View. Fellow slot receiver Chandler Whitfield signed with the Warhawks of University of Louisiana at Monroe. Caleb Jackson will be headed to Thibodaux to harass quarterbacks on the defensive line at Nicholls State University. Tyler Judson will be riding the wave for Coach Willie Fritz at Tulane. Taylor Milton will be making the longest journey of the five, heading to Las Cruces, New Mexico, to play linebacker for the New Mexico State Aggies.
- Coach Tami McClure took a young Lady Broncos team to the 5A playoffs as a 27 seed and drew the 6 seed, district rival Denham Springs Yellow Jackets, on the road. Though the Lady Broncos fell short 41-55 on Feb. 14, the building blocks for future success were established after last year’s semifinal run. Seniors included Mya McDaniels, Ty Izzard, Kacy Askew, Ajah Smith, Ja'Shayln Profit and manager Brianna Blunt.
- Coach Jon McClinton’s boys basketball team fought a tough pre-district and district schedule to post a mark of 17-14, which gave them a power ranking of 25 and a long road trip to Shreveport to take on Southwood. Though the Broncos led Southwood at the half, there was no gas left in the tank and they fell at the end 63-57.
- You are sure to have seen Chris Hilton taking a screen pass from Keilon Brown 80 yards for a game-winning touchdown in the 5A State Championship game. You may have seen him dunking at one of the regular season basketball games. Did you see what he did Feb. 16? Hilton posted the best mark in the nation in the high jump with a leap of 7 feet to win the State Indoor Championship.
- Though neither the boys nor girls repeated as indoor state track and field champions, the girls finished third and had strong individual performances by Orsciana Beard (second in the triple jump and 60-meter hurdles) and Indya Jackson (second in the 400 meters).
Kickstarting the spring
- Both the Zachary baseball and softball teams kicked off their seasons Feb. 18. The baseball team mercy-ruled Holy Cross 10-0 on a no-hitter by Tanner Hall. The softball team opened Feb. 19 with a loss to Brusly but beat Slidell at the Denham Springs tournament by a score of 10-9.
- The ZHS boys and girls golf team under the direction of Kenny Langlois, with first-year assistant Johnny Nagle, started their season earlier this month. Kyle Bennett finished second Feb.14 at Beaver Creek with a score of 38. Bennett finished first Feb. 19 at False River Country Club with a score of 39, and Gray Petty finished third and shot 45. The girls beat Woodlawn and St. Michael on Feb. 19 with Kylie O’Brien and Emily Hagan both shooting 45.
- Tennis has also started, if the rain would let them play, with the girls and boys playing at the YMCA in Zachary. The first home match will be March 20 against University High.
- The outdoor track and field season kicks into high gear March 8 with the Louisiana Farm Bureau Insurance Bronco Relays followed by the Red Stick Classic on March 15. Both meets will be at Bronco Stadium. Coach Chris Carrier encourages all track parents, former ZHS track athletes, students, teachers and anyone in the community interested in assisting at the track meets to contact him at chris.carrier@zacharyschools.org. Help is needed most in the concession stand and field events. Carrier also asks people let him know if they can help as Zachary hosts the 5A Region II Track Meet on April 25, which is during the Easter break. It will be "all hands on deck” and any help would be appreciated.