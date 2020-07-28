Train Depot uses sought
The City of Zachary is seeking proposals for a possible two-year retail lease of the Historic Zachary Train Depot, at the corner of Main Street and West Central Avenue.
Proposals must be received by 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 13.
Viewing of the depot is allowed, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Aug. 13. Interested parties should submit proposals to the Mayor’s Office, City Hall, 4700 Main Street.
Questions concerning the proposal can be addressed by calling (225) 654-0287.
Pushing pedals and pedestrians
Baker has approved its Bicycle & Pedestrian Master Plan. Visit https://tinyurl.com/yxhffk58 for details.
Need something to do?
Don't forget to check with the library, local clubs and churches to find in-person and online activities.
What's going on?
We’d love to see photos and hear about activities that have happened recently or are planned. Did you vacation in the backyard or at the beach? Grow a big vegetable? Make something? Take a photo of a pretty sunset or something strange?
Does your group have something coming up and want to publicize it?
Share any of that and more with us. Send the information and photos to zachary@theadvocate.com.