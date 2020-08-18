The 24 Hour Covid RT-PCR Laboratory announced a new partnership with Rapid Response Physicians PLLC to provide Baton Rouge residents with additional coronavirus testing with no out-of-pocket expense, a news release said.
The 24 Hour Covid RT-PCR Laboratory, a subsidiary of BAS Premier Laboratory, has opened a drive-thru specimen collection facility at 9550 Airline Highway in Baton Rouge. The release said any symptomatic person or person who has been exposed to someone with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis will be tested at zero out-of-pocket expense, and no one will be turned away. The partnership additionally offers direct employer contracts as well as onsite testing for employers, municipalities, schools and assisted living facilities.
“After hearing of the difficulties my home town was facing regarding expedient COVID-19 testing, I decided to allocate 1,000 samples per day for Baton Rouge residents and businesses from our laboratory in Houston to receive priority 24-hour results,” said Randy Butler, president of 24 Hour Covid RT-PCR Laboratory. “I am dedicated to helping the people and employers of Baton Rouge by insuring they have expedient results to the gold standard test.”
The drive-thru testing facility provides for:
- No out-of-pocket cost coronavirus testing for anyone who is symptomatic or has been exposed to someone with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19.
- No out-of-pocket cost for a telemedicine consultation with a provider of Rapid Response Physicians
- The ability to expedite 24-hour results
For information, visit www.24hourcovid.com.