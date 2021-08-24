This week, some updates on opportunities to participate and support Zachary athletics, a call for you to nominate your favorite Bronco or Brave for the ZHS Hall of fame, football season ticket updates and a mention for one of ZHS' former athletes moving on.
Get into ZAF
The 2021 school year has begun and opportunities are available to assist with Zachary sports at all levels from Copper Mill to Northwestern Middle School to Zachary High School.
The Zachary Athletic Foundation plans to meet at 5:30 p.m., Aug. 30 at the Zachary Athletic Center. All ZAF members or those interested in becoming involved are welcome to come and hear about the Zachary community is doing to support Zachary athletics and see if there may be an opportunity for you to contribute. There are also positions available on the ZAF board.
If you are interested in becoming a board member, contact ZAF president Josh McDaniels at josh930@cox.net. For an application to join ZAF, go to the ZHS Athletics website at athletics.zacharyschools.org/?page_id=2851.
Zachary Hall of Fame nominations
Zachary High Director of Athletics David Brewerton is continuing to take nominations for this year’s class of the Zachary High School Hall of Fame, which includes both ZHS and Northwestern High School athletes. Nomination forms can be accessed on the Zachary Athletics website at zacharyhigh.org/?p=6013. Nominees must have graduated at least five years prior to induction. For a listing of previous honorees, go to zacharybroncofootball.com/hall-of-fame/.
ZHS football season tickets
Season football tickets are on sale. Coach David Brewerton gave me a preview of the new lights in Bronco Stadium last week and my jaw dropped. You will definitely want to be in Bronco Stadium on Sept. 3 when the Broncos kick off the season with the East Ascension Spartans. Season ticket options include a season parking pass, a football season pass, reserve seating pass, ZAF student all-sports pass, ZAF individual member pass, ZAF membership reserved seating upgrade pass, ZAF family membership and a regular ZAF membership. All season tickets and ZAF registrations associated with football tickets will be purchased online this year at www.sLocalTix.com.
If you can’t make the game, you can listen on Bayou Sports Network, but you won’t get the light show. There is only so much ZHS color commentator Thomas Scott can say to describe what should be an event. The “Brew Show” 2021 version cranks back up the Tuesday before the EA game, Aug. 31, with a 6 p.m. start-up at Walk-Ons in Americana.
Lady Bronco headed to Kansas
Recent ZHS Lady Broncos alum Kali Howard signed with Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas, on Aug. 6. Howard had quite a few honors in 2021, including being named to the first-team All-District 4-5A, All-State Honorable Mention and being selected All-Metro. She was also selected to play in the LHSCA All Star game. Howard was a dual-sport athlete at ZHS competing in the high jump for the ZHS track-and-field program in addition to playing basketball.