Lower elementary grades may not serve fish and seafood.

Prekindergarten through eighth grade

Thursday

Breakfast: Assorted cereal, toast with jelly, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Barbecue chicken, baked beans, steamed spinach, fruit choices, wheat roll

Friday

Breakfast: Pancakes, sausage patty, sausage, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Pepperoni or cheese pizza, marinara sauce, mixed vegetables, tossed salad with dressing, fruit choices, brownie bites

Monday

Labor Day — No School

Tuesday

Breakfast: Pancake, sausage patty, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Beefy nachos with cheese, refried beans, salsa cup, lettuce/tomato cup, corn cobbett, fruit choices 

Wednesday

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, hash brown tots, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger, french fries, lettuce/tomato/pickle cup, tomato/cucumber salad, fruit choices 

Sept. 6

Breakfast: Oatmeal, biscuit, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Spaghetti with meatballs, tossed salad with dressing, steamed broccoli, fruit choices, garlic toast

High School

Thursday

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, hash browns, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk

Lunch: Baked chicken, loaded mashed potatoes, peas, tossed salad, fruit choice, roll

Friday

Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, yogurt, cereal, fruit choices, juice, milk

Lunch: Jambalaya, white beans, cabbage, tossed salad, fruit choice, cornbread

Monday

Labor Day — No School

Tuesday

Breakfast: Eggstravaganza, hash browns, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk

Lunch: Beefy soft taco, corn, pinto beans, tossed salad, fruit choice, milk

Wednesday

Breakfast: Grits, biscuits, eggs, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk

Lunch: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes. peas, tossed salad, fruit juice, rolls, milk

Sept. 6

Breakfast: Pancake pup, cereal, fruit choice, yogurt, juice, milk

Lunch: Shepard's pie (ground beef, mashed potatoes, corn, cheese), broccoli, tossed salad, fruit choice, milk

