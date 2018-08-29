Menus subject to change.
Lower elementary grades may not serve fish and seafood.
Prekindergarten through eighth grade
Thursday
Breakfast: Assorted cereal, toast with jelly, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Barbecue chicken, baked beans, steamed spinach, fruit choices, wheat roll
Friday
Breakfast: Pancakes, sausage patty, sausage, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Pepperoni or cheese pizza, marinara sauce, mixed vegetables, tossed salad with dressing, fruit choices, brownie bites
Monday
Labor Day — No School
Tuesday
Breakfast: Pancake, sausage patty, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Beefy nachos with cheese, refried beans, salsa cup, lettuce/tomato cup, corn cobbett, fruit choices
Wednesday
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, hash brown tots, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Cheeseburger, french fries, lettuce/tomato/pickle cup, tomato/cucumber salad, fruit choices
Sept. 6
Breakfast: Oatmeal, biscuit, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Spaghetti with meatballs, tossed salad with dressing, steamed broccoli, fruit choices, garlic toast
High School
Thursday
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, hash browns, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Baked chicken, loaded mashed potatoes, peas, tossed salad, fruit choice, roll
Friday
Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, yogurt, cereal, fruit choices, juice, milk
Lunch: Jambalaya, white beans, cabbage, tossed salad, fruit choice, cornbread
Monday
Labor Day — No School
Tuesday
Breakfast: Eggstravaganza, hash browns, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Beefy soft taco, corn, pinto beans, tossed salad, fruit choice, milk
Wednesday
Breakfast: Grits, biscuits, eggs, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes. peas, tossed salad, fruit juice, rolls, milk
Sept. 6
Breakfast: Pancake pup, cereal, fruit choice, yogurt, juice, milk
Lunch: Shepard's pie (ground beef, mashed potatoes, corn, cheese), broccoli, tossed salad, fruit choice, milk