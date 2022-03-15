The Zachary Fire Department recently received a new 2021 Ferrara Fire Apparatus Fire Engine. The truck replaces an engine that served 25 years.
The new engine has been put into service at Station 83 located on the east side of Zachary.
Fire Department training officer Gordon Lipscomb said the new engine is a 2021 model with the latest features allowing it to meet all the National Fire Protection Association guidelines.
He said the engine will reduce downtime due to repairs and the department hopes it will also increase response time.
“It is a gracious effort that the City, mayor and the council provides us with new equipment and we’re always updating our equipment,” he said. “We usually try to try to update an engine about every five years — sometimes a little sooner, sometimes a little bit later. But this was a little bit sooner than the five-year mark which puts all of our first-out engines fairly new.”