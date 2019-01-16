For the past six years, Sherwin Williams has celebrated National Painting Week, a week dedicated to the power of color to transform rooms, landmarks, buildings and entire communities.
The project chosen this year was refreshing a metal storage building in the Zachary Historical District. Each year, this building is transformed into the “North Pole,” where Santa arrives and greets the thousands of children who attend the Christmas In the Village Celebration, a news release said.
Zachary Mayor David Amrhein thanked Sherwin-Williams Zachary store manager Zachary Miller for donating the paint and supplies for this project.
In addition, members of the Zachary United Methodist Church Gloves Ministry provided the labor for the project.
“On behalf of the citizens of Zachary, I would like to personally thank Sherwin-Williams and the Zachary United Methodist Church Gloves Ministry for their community partnership in beautifying our city,” Amrhein said.