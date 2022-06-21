Nominate the top citizen
The Zachary Rotary Club is seeking nominations for 2022 Zachary Citizen of the Year.
The deserving person should have the following qualities:
- life is consistent with the philosophy of Rotary: “Service above Self”
- volunteers and is active in the community and civic organizations
- has contributed to the community consistently for several years
- has touched the lives of other residents
- represented Zachary or the interests of Zachary on a state or national level
- made contributions to the community above and beyond his or her work or position.
- displays characteristics of leadership, compassion, strong moral character and a desire to make Zachary a better place to live
The nominee does not have to be a member of the club.
Submit a description of the qualities that makes your nominee the best candidate for the award. Include your name, email and phone number as well as the nominee’s information. The nomination may be handwritten or typed.
Email or mail the entry to Da’Anne Lipscomb at dlipscomb1954@gmail.com or 1128 N. Fairway Drive, Zachary, LA 70791, or hand-deliver to any member of the nomination committee or Zachary Rotary Club member. Deadline for submission is Sept. 1.
The committee includes Lipscomb, Charlene Smith, Mark Blair, Tamara Dayton, Sharon Phillips and Jennifer Bozeman.
Gazebo concert
Shawnté Floyd will be in concert from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. June 24 at the Zachary Historic Village Gazebo at Florida and Virginia streets. Admission is free.
Floyd is a minister, singer, pianist/organist, choir director, praise and worship leader, piano teacher, wife and mother of five children. Concert is hosted by the Floyd Family.
Eds Eatery Food Truck will be there selling food. Bring a lawn chain or blanket, but leave ice chests and pets at home.
Baker prayer breakfast
Baker Mayor Darnell Waites’ annual Prayer Breakfast is at 6:30 a.m. June 24 at the auditorium of Baker City Hall, 3325 Groom Road, Baker. Guest speaker is East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council Mayor Pro Tem LaMont Cole. Tickets are $6.
Free movie night
Advantage Charter Academy's Community Movie Night starts at 6 p.m. June 25. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be shown. Attendance is free, and nachos and popcorn will be available. The school is at 14740 Plank Road, Baker.
Build a birdhouse
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 29, at Baker Municipal Auditorium, adults and children are invited to construct a unique birdhouse that showcases their creativity and highlights the need for bird nesting sites.
Houses built by registered participants will have the option of being donated to the Baker Heritage Museum or showcasing it at home.
Parents should be present with their child as there will be light carpentry involved. Only 50 spots available. Register at https://tinyurl.com/3aepudfa. Registration is open until 5 p.m. June 27 or when spots are filled.
Contact Cynthia Grimes at (225) 218-7354 for information.
Summer reading continues
The East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program, "Oceans of Possibilities," runs through Aug. 15.
Remember to track your reading and earn rewards for all ages. Sign up at your local branch or online at ebrpl.beanstack.org. Then, log the books you read into your Beanstack account to earn virtual badges and completion rewards, as well as entries for weekly prize drawings.
Many activities are planned through the summer reading program at the library. Here are some kids activities happening at the Zachary, Baker and Pride-Chaneyville branches. Be sure to register with the branch. Visit www.ebrpl.com to see other activities and branches.
The Little Mermaid from the Petite Princess Company will be sharing stories as well as some ocean education, fun with shells and bubbles, sea creature identification, photo ops and more for ages 3 and up. Group registration is required.
Zachary: June 22, 10 a.m.
Baker: June 23, 10 a.m.
Based on Johnette Downing's award-winning “Fins and Grins” recording, audiences learn about sea horses, penguins, stingrays, amphibians and more marine creatures with songs of the sea.
Baker: June 27, 2:30 p.m.
Zachary: June 28, 10 a.m.
Pride-Chaneyville: June 28, 2:30 p.m.
Farmer Minor tells stories about Daisy's formative years with Farmer & Mrs. Minor and shares many of her favorite pig books. Daisy probably has the world's largest collection of "pig" books and is the "most famous pig in the whole world." Group registration is required.
Pride-Chaneyville: June 22, 2:30 p.m.
Baker: June 27, 10 a.m.
Zachary: June 29, 2:30 p.m.