Instead of chasing beads, residents went after fish and prizes on Mardi Gras day at the BREC Geaux Fish Catfish Rodeo at BREC's Zachary Community Park.
Prizes for biggest and smallest fish as well as the most fish caught were awarded in youth and adult categories, including two Sportsman awards. Bass Pro Shops donated the youth prizes, others were purchased by BREC, and some were donated by a local angler.
Almost 100 dedicated anglers braved very chilly morning temperatures to try their luck at the event.
BREC conservation department staff and several U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service biologists were on hand to help with education and fishing techniques. About 800 pounds of adult channel catfish were stocked in the pond in preparation for the event, but the cold weather helped make the actual catching of fish a bit of a challenge.