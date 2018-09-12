Menus subject to change.
Lower elementary grades may not serve fish and seafood.
Prekindergarten through eighth grade
Thursday
Breakfast: Yogurt cup, blueberry/banana muffin, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed spinach, fruit, wheat roll
Friday
Breakfast: Grits, cheese toast, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, tossed salad, cucumber and tomato cup, fruit choices, brownie bites
Monday
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, turkey bacon, biscuit, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken and sausage jambalaya, broccoli florets, smothered okra and tomatoes, fruit choices, wheat roll
Tuesday
Breakfast: Breakfast muffin, sausage links, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Beef and cheese burritos, salsa cup, Mexican beans, corn on the cob, fruit choices
Wednesday
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, hash browns tots, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrot/celery cup, Asian-blend veggies, fruit choices, wheat roll
Sept. 20
Breakfast: Mini pancakes, oatmeal, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Lasagna, tossed salad with dressing, carrot coins, fruit choices, garlic toast
High School
Thursday
Breakfast: Eggs, hash browns, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Pastalaya, white beans, cabbage, tossed salad, cornbread, fruit
Friday
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Chili dog on bun, tator tots, tossed salad, fruit choice, milk
Monday
Breakfast: Grits, bacon, biscuits, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Salisbury steak and gravy, mashed potatoes, carrot coins, tossed salad, fruit choice, rolls
Tuesday
Breakfast: Muffins, hash browns, cereal, yogurt, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken and sausage (cream of chicken gravy) rice, California blend vegetables, tossed salad, fruit choice
Wednesday
Breakfast: Oatmeal, eggs, toast, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Cheese beefy macaroni, season green beans, rolls, tossed salad, fruit choice
Sept. 20
Breakfast: Waffles, sausage, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Baked chicken, roasted potatoes, tomato and cucumber salad, fruit choice, rolls, milk