The Broncos overcame a 13-0 deficit to defeat Denham Springs on Friday and coasted to 62-20 district victory.
The Yellow Jackets came in with a high scoring, fast-paced offense and jumped out to a lead before the Broncos got a spark on special teams. Kick returner and speed burner Sean Burrell returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards to get the Broncos on the board and cut the deficit to 13-7.
“Sean’s return was a huge momentum swing for us, add his punting and a big interception In The 4th quarter, he had a great night,” said coach David Brewerton.
The other stars showed up as well with quarterback Keilon Brown, and wide receivers Chris Hilton and Chandler Whitfield. Brown had five touchdown passes and 275 yards passing including three to Hilton.
“Keilon had a big night passing and running (185 yards), his accuracy seems to get better each week,” Brewerton said. Brown used his legs and arm to help the Broncos to 35-13 lead.
The Zachary Defense stopped the Yellow Jackets allowing only 42 yards rushing and sacking quarterback Luke Lunsford six times.
The Broncos added four more scores in the second half while giving up one touchdown for the final tally. The early deficit was certainly a wake-up call for the Broncos.
“Our players and coaches did a great job of remaining calm after getting behind, this team is experienced and have played in all different situations," Brewerton said.
The Broncos (5-2, 3-0) are tied at top of the district 4-5A standings with Central, their next opponent.
“The Central rivalry is a lot of fun and should provide great entertainment on Friday night,” the coach added.