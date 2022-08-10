Armed with a petition signed by almost 200 of their neighbors, residents of Zachary’s Rita Street area asked the City Council Tuesday to take down some newly installed stop signs they say are unnecessary.
They got what they wanted, with the council deciding on a 3-2 vote to remove the signs and have the city conduct a study in the area to find out what — if any — measures to curb traffic problems are needed.
The council voted at its July 26 meeting to set up a three-way stop where Jane Marie Street meets Rita Street amid complaints about speeding in the neighborhood. Previously, there was only a stop sign at the end of Jane Marie Street; traffic on Rita Street did not have to stop at the intersection.
The residents said they were surprised when the new signs suddenly appeared at the intersection late last month. They were perturbed that no one from the city had asked their opinion on the matter or conducted a traffic study before taking a vote and placing the signs on Rita Street.
“We’d like those two removed,” said Victor Durand, who lives on nearby Sophie Anne Drive. “And in the future … I would appreciate if our councilman or woman would get with the district and find out if they want it there or oppose it or if it should be done.”
He said many of his neighbors have already run the new stop signs because they do not know they are there.
Peachtree Lane resident Marie Kennedy said the signs aren’t needed.
“We have walked those streets many a day with our grandchildren on their bikes or me with the stroller and a grandbaby,” Kennedy said, “and I can tell you that it’s not been a problem with people speeding.”
“I was very stunned by the lack of what I consider a due process,” she added.
Police Chief David McDavid said his department wasn’t consulted on the matter, something he said has been common practice in past situations involving stop signs.
“All of sudden it happened, and nobody really knew what was going on,” he said.
The intersection lies in District 2, which is represented by Councilman John LeBlanc. But the issue was placed on the agenda in July by District 3 Councilwoman Laura O’Brien, who said she had received complaints about speeding in the area and witnessed it herself.
O’Brien said she understood the concerns about the voting and installation process — but not the uproar over having to stop on Rita Street. She said she has seen neighborhood children playing outside and worries about their safety.
Durand insisted that drivers on Rita Street pose no threat to the kids.
“We all drive the same in this community,” O’Brien responded. “If you give us a straightaway, we’re pressing the gas.”
“If a three-way stop saves one life, that’s a plus for me,” added Councilman Lael Montgomery.
The residents had some other ideas for the city.
Durand suggested posting speed limit, children at play and yield signs instead of having a three-way stop.
Kennedy noted that there are no sidewalks near the intersection, causing people to walk in the road and creating safety hazards.
Laurie Gross, a resident of Peachtree Lane, said Rita Street’s four-way intersection with Deanne Marie Street is far more dangerous than the “T” intersection with Jane Marie Street. She suggested moving the stop signs a block over to that intersection, saying she has almost been “clobbered” there by speeders many times.
“What about speed bumps?” Gross asked.
LeBlanc laughed out loud.
“Should I?” said LeBlanc, who, before being elected to the council, was a regular attendee of meetings because he wanted the city to install speed bumps on Eagle Drive. It never happened.
LeBlanc and Mayor David Amrhein explained to Gross that speed bumps create liability concerns for the city.
In the end, Councilman Francis Nezianya made a motion to remove the Rita Street signs and study the issue further, and LeBlanc seconded. Councilman Bruce Thornton voted yes while O’Brien and Montgomery were opposed.
In other business, council members agreed to introduce an “unnecessary noise emanation” ordinance they asked City Attorney John Hopewell to prepare following several recent noise complaints in their districts. The council will have to vote at its next meeting to formally adopt the ordinance.
The ordinance would set a 60-decibel maximum for noise for residential areas and public properties, a 65-decibel limit in commercial and business areas and an 85-decibel max for industrial sites. Enforcement would involve the use of sound meters, and violators would face a fine of up to $500, up to six months in jail or both.
Montgomery asked Hopewell about the constitutionality of the ordinance and referenced Netherland v. City of Zachary. In that case, the city was sued because of how a police officer responding to a 2006 noise complaint applied an ordinance that was on the books at the time. That ordinance was ultimately ruled unconstitutional.
Montgomery said he doesn’t want the city to end up in court again. While the decibel standards could offer some protection against potential accusations of subjectivity, Hopewell said it’s virtually impossible to guarantee the new ordinance would stand up in court should its constitutionality be questioned.
“I’m not saying that it’s unconstitutional. What I’m telling you … is there is no foolproof way” of making it constitutional, Hopewell said. “The court’s job is going to be to take the facts in that situation, apply the law to it and determine whether or not it’s a measurable violation.”
“Every ordinance that we pass that has anything to do with criminal enforcement could violate a Zachary citizen’s rights depending upon the application,” Hopewell added.
The council agreed to introduce the ordinance on a 4-1 vote, with Montgomery dissenting.
The council also:
- Agreed to let the city begin the process of buying 2.3 acres on Flanacher Road that could eventually be used for a new fire station. The site is adjacent to an existing fire station, which Amrhein said was built in the late 1990s and has become too small for today’s needs.
- Set Halloween trick-or-treating for Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Moved the Nov. 8 council meeting to Nov. 15 and canceled the Nov. 22 meeting. Nov. 8 is Election Day, and Nov. 22 falls during the week of Thanksgiving. The council typically meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.