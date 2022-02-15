Kaylin Borgella and her mentor Eric Lewis seemed to create an electrical charge using a lemon, but they also ignited a new technology and learning endeavor for Zachary children.
STEM Discovery Day, held on Feb. 5, was the first in a series of events slated for the Chaneyville Community Center and other sites in the Baton Rouge area.
Lewis, an electrical engineer and Zachary resident, launched Baton Rouge STEM in August 2019 and is now working with the Metro Councilman Brandon Noel to utilize the Chaneyville Community Center as a hub for such programming for the rural community in the far north end of the parish. In addition to Noel, Vikki Wilbon and Rosebud Healthcare & Training sponsored the event.
STEM-based education teaches children more than science and mathematics concepts. The focus on hands-on learning with real-world applications helps develop a variety of skill sets.
“STEM-based education and programming enhances learning; utilizing hands-on real-world applications to foster creativity and critical thinking,” Noel said. “Nurturing these skills are paramount for our youth to market themselves competitively in the workforce on not only a regional level, but globally as well.”
BRSTEM Fellows, a group of students with special training started at a specialized charter school, manned stations and gave demonstrations at STEM Discovery Day. Topics included robotics, coding, rockets, engineering and botany.
Lewis said he was caught up watching his skills and interests go full circle during the lemon battery experiment. “I'm an electrical engineer by training so it was the first time since I got out of daily engineering that I was doing some doing like this,” he said. "It reminded me about being in the lab. Some electronic electrical circuit wasn't working, and we got it to work. It was taking me back to what I miss doing so much.”
Lewis left the engineering field and served as the executive director of a charter school for middle school students. When the school closed, the staff looked for ways to continue college prep and STEM support to the students and families. “That was the initial purpose of BR STEM – to keep a connection with the kids in our school and continue to expose them to STEM and work with them to make sure that they did go to college,” he said
BRSTEM began to operate as a non-profit this past October and Lewis has set a goal to get the program into 10 schools in East Baton Rouge by the end of the 2022. The mission to integrate STEM into classroom learning. Monthly programming will continue at the Chaneyville Community Center and a similar series will be launched in Baker at the end of February.
The group plans to deliver seven STEM-related workshops over the next three months at no cost to children and their families. STEM Discovery Day served as a kick-off to these workshops by providing attendees with mini demonstrations led by students currently enrolled in BRSTEM’s Fellows program.
For more information about BRSTEM, visit batonrougestem.org.