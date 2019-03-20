Gardening enthusiasts can choose from more than 5,000 locally-grown plants — about 275 varieties — at the 22nd annual East Baton Rouge Master Gardeners Association plant sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the LSU AgCenter’s Burden Botanic Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge, just south of Interstate 10. The rain date is noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Selections include 1,800 Louisiana Super Plants (chosen by LSU AgCenter horticulture experts based on proven success in local growing conditions), succulents, herbs, flowers and hanging baskets, as well as nectar and host plants that are safe for pollinators, butterflies and hummingbirds.
Local Master Gardeners will be on hand to offer advice on plant selection and care, a plant health clinic and a children’s table where each child can create a customized fairy or frog garden to take home.
Parking and admission is free. Pets are not allowed, but wagons and garden carts are, and waterproof footwear is recommended. Event details are at www.ebrmg.com and a plant list is at www.mgplantsale.com/search.php?&animal=all.
The sale funds a wide variety of education and outreach efforts provided by Master Gardener volunteers.