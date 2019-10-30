Prayer breakfast
The Mayor’s Annual Thanksgiving Prayer Breakfast is Friday at Plains Presbyterian Church, Christian Life Center, 22929 Old Scenic Highway. The theme is “Press Toward The Goal.” Jeff LeDuff, former Baton Rouge chief of police, will serve as the keynote speaker. William “Billy” Kline will serve as master of ceremonies.
A full breakfast buffet, prepared by the Zachary Fire Department and served by the Rotary Club of Zachary, will begin at 7 a.m. Music will be provided by the Zachary High School jazz band and choir.
Art Crawl Saturday
The Fall Art Crawl is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and will provide music and art. Visit Regional Arts Council of Zachary on Facebook for a map of activities.
Silent dance
A Teen Silent DJ Party for high school students will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Baker Park. A high school ID is required. Teens can choose their own music over wireless headphones. Sign up at brec.org/silentdjparty or email mckinely.williams@brec.org for information.
Pack the Pantry
The Coaches' Wives of Zachary High are holding the Pack the Pantry Food Drive on Nov. 8. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the football game. Bring any canned food item to the game. Barrels will be on the home side entry.
Honoring veterans
Baker will hold its annual Veterans Day Program at 11 a.m. Nov. 7 followed by lunch at noon at the Baker Municipal Center, 3325 Groom Road. The lunch is at 2160 Main St., Baker. Guest speaker is retired U.S. Army Col. Clay LeGrende. For information, contact Cedric Murphy at (225) 955-4813 or Dianne Clay at dclay@cityofbakerla.com or (225) 778-0300.
Christmas collections
- Miracle Place Church is collecting items for its annual toy drive. During November, the church will take donations at the church lobby, 2080 Main St., Baker, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Contact Treasure Henderson at (225) 247-3532 for information.
- Stuff a stocking with Christmas goodies and new unopened toiletries and drop it off at the Zachary Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 30.
- The Zachary Police Association Local 838 and the Zachary Police Department are working with Toys for Tots to ensure No Tot is Left Behind. Toys for children of all ages are being accepted at the police department, 4510 Main St., Zachary.
Used shoes sought by Kiwanis
The Zachary Kiwanis Club is collecting gently used shoes for its annual drive benefiting people in developing countries. Shoes can be dropped off at the Zachary fire station, 4525 Main St., through Nov. 29.
Kiwanian Al Phillips said the club, which has organized the drive for about a decade, hopes to gather at least 2,500 pounds of shoes. They’ll be sold for 40 cents a pound to funds2org.com, which will ship the donations to small businesses in developing countries that clean and resell shoes.
Proceeds from the shoe sales will go toward neonatal tetanus vaccines for needy women in 14 countries. Each shot costs about $1.80; 2,500 pounds of shoes would provide about $1,000 and potentially save the lives of about 550 mothers and their babies, Phillips said.
For information, call Phillips at (225) 654-0012, write to zacharykiwanis@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/zacharykiwanis.