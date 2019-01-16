Lady Broncos Soccer Fighting for the Playoffs
The Lady Broncos 2018-2019 soccer season started strong with wins over Brusly, St. Michael, Lee Magnet and Episcopal.
After a tough tournament in Pineville, the Lady Broncos picked up wins in three of their next four games over neighbor West Feliciana, Runnels and Ponchatoula. The 2019 portion of the season started off with a district-opening loss to Walker.
The Lady Broncos went into their district game against Denham Springs on Jan. 7 with a 7-5-1 record and seeded 31st in Division I. Denham Springs entered the game as the 30th seed with a record of 4-9-4.
This district home opener for the Lady Broncos had a feeling of newness with anticipation of things to come. Although the Bronco Stadium lights shown bright, the press box was gone as part of a major stadium renovation project and thus the scoreboard was not in operation.
In the first half, first-year coach Jonathon Simmons’ Lady Broncos were downright “offensive” rolling out to a 4-1 halftime lead on the strength of goals by Azaria Jackson, Ella Armstrong and two goals from Jorden Mangum. The second half would see Denham Springs make defensive and offensive adjustments to hold the Lady Broncos scoreless while scoring three straight goals, resulting in a 4-4 final score. Though they did not get the win, the tie still allowed the Lady Broncos to pick up valuable power points.
The Lady Broncos were on the road Jan. 11 to play the always tough No. 8 seed in Division I St. Joseph's Academy Redstickers (8-5-2) and came up short 6-0.
With a late run, the Lady Broncos could be one of the 24 teams competing in the Division I playoffs. There are two remaining home games to cheer them on: against Baton Rouge High on Friday and Haynes Academy on Thursday, Jan. 24. Remaining regular-0season road games will be at Parkview Baptist on Tuesday and Northlake Christian on Jan. 26.
Broncos sports next week
As mentioned in last week’s column, 2018 was truly the year of the Bronco. Many of those same athletes, and others of similar talent, are competing in 2019.
There are multiple opportunities to catch the tail end of winter sports and the start of spring sports. One of the most economical ways to do this is to become a member of the Zachary Athletic Foundation, which provides a card that provides entry to all home nonplayoff winter and spring sporting events.
For information, go to athletics.zacharyschools.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/2018-ZAF-Application.pdf or contact Diane Leblanc for information.
Opportunities to catch Zachary athletes as they attempt to improve on 2018 successes next week are listed below:
ZHS boys basketball: at Catholic High on Friday
ZHS girls basketball: at home vs. Catholic on Friday, at Belaire on Tuesday
ZHS boys soccer: at Catholic on Friday, home vs. Baton Rouge High on Tuesday
ZHS girls soccer: home vs. Baton Rouge High on Friday, at Parkview on Tuesday
ZHS wrestling: Louisiana Classic at Lamar Dixon Expo Center on Friday
ZHS indoor track: LSU High School Qualifier on Feb. 2
NMS girls basketball: home vs. Parkview Thursday, Jan. 17, home vs. Central Wednesday
NMS boys basketball: at Parkview Thursday, Jan. 17, seventh-grade Scotlandville Tournament on Saturday and Sunday