The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from May 13-19:
Emma Benton-Blackwell: 34; 17639 Culps Bluff Ave., Baton Rouge; hit-and-run
Clayton Brown: 33; 4268 Manda Road, Oscar; charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
Daurio Chaney: 31; 9560 Angus Ave., Apt. 2, Zachary; domestic abuse battery
Michael Dalton: 27; 1804 Florida Ave., Baker; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Megan George: 30; 5507 Cathcart Lane, Zachary; domestic abuse battery
Michael George: 67; 4624 Old Slaughter Road, Zachary; domestic abuse battery
Kevin Glenn: 33; 19928 Deer Creek Drive, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Kevin Glenn: 33; 19928 Deer Creek Drive, Zachary; possession of Schedule IV, two counts possession of marijuana, possession/distribution manufacturing Schedule II drugs, and prohibited acts
Jeremy Mason: 39; 11585 N. Harrell’s Ferry Road, Apt 13-8, Baton Rouge; theft
Jesse Rheams: 31; 5507 Cathcart Lane, Zachary, domestic abuse battery
Timothy Mack: 28; 1832 Florida Ave., Baker; theft
Kimberly Tenner: 40; 114 Delta Drive, Fayette, Mississippi; domestic abuse battery