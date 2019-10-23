Broncos continue district win streak over Livingston Parish
Since coming to Zachary, coach David Brewerton’s Broncos have yet to lose a district game to 4-5A teams from Livingston Parish — Walker, Denham Springs or Live Oak. After a hard-fought victory over Live Oak on Oct. 11, the Broncos 41-13 victory over Denham Springs on Oct. 18 would extend the streak over the neighbors on the east side of the Amite River. More importantly, the win would be the Broncos fourth straight of the 2019 campaign after losing the first two games.
The win over Denham Springs was decisive. The Broncos defense did not allow a first down during the first quarter and into the second — Denham Springs would earn only 9 first downs on the night. The defense limited the Jackets to 144 yards of total offense that included Denham recording -14 rushing yards on 20 carries. Much of the negative yards came from a relentless pass rush by the Broncos that resulted in numerous sacks of talented Denham Springs quarterback Luke Lunsford.
The offense would roll up 21 first downs with 167 yards rushing and Keilon Brown completing 12 of 24 passes for 175 yards. Chris Hilton led the Broncos with two touchdown receptions, and Keilon Brown provided an electrifying 52-yard run.
Though the stats would show a total domination by the Broncos, a lull in consistency similar to the one observed during the second half of the Live Oak game the previous week put a short-term scare into the Broncos against Denham Springs. Leading 14-0 in the first half, the Jackets took the momentum with a 38-yard field goal followed by a 24-yard touchdown pass from Lunsford to close to within 4 (14-10).
Brewerton credited former Yellow Jackets head coach and now Zachary assistant Drew Nettles with a half time adjustment that allowed the Broncos to more efficiently run the football. Nettles record against his alma mater is 3-0 and, as noted in the Broncos pregame banner, included two 5A State Championship rings.
Additional credit should go to Zachary strength and conditioning coach Jason Little as late in the third and fourth quarter the Broncos physicality opened up holes in the running game for Brown and running backs R.J. Allen and Rodrick Duhe.
The young Broncos team appears to be peaking in district play but will need to play four quarters of consistent football and avoid the lulls. Brewerton on the win emphasized to the team, “The last couple of games have had a lull where the energy level has gone down and the opposing team has put points on the board and we have had to scramble.”
Brewerton reiterated that “great teams avoid the lulls and get to four quarters of solid football.”
The Broncos will return to Bronco stadium for a huge district game against Scotlandville at 7 p.m. Oct. 25. Scotlandville comes into the game having lost two straight nail-biters in district after starting the season undefeated. The Hornets will come to Bronco Stadium in desperate need of a district win.
Former Bronco gets his first college touchdown
True freshman tight end Jadarion “Buddy” Davis, a key contributor on the 2017 and 2018 5A State Champion Broncos team, made his first college reception in Southern’s 28-21 victory over Texas Southern on October 19 in the State Fair showdown held at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. What a way to start a college career!
Davis’ seven-yard reception from Glendon “Bubba” McDaniel was also for a touchdown and provided the winning margin for Southern. Davis grew up in Zachary where he was a fixture in youth sports (basketball, baseball and football) from a young age. Former ZHS teammates Martell Fontenot was 4 for 4 on PATs for the Jaguars.