The Zachary Police Department will host a fish fry fundraiser on Fridays in March and April.
Proceeds will help pay medical expenses for an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy who recently died and allow relatives of two fallen law enforcement officers to travel to Washington, D.C., for National Police Week.
Plates of fried fish will be sold between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on March 4, 11, 18 and 25 and April 1, 8 and 15 in the parking lot between the Zachary police station and City Hall. The meals will cost $10 apiece.
The Sheriff’s Office announced in February that Capt. Jimmy Santangelo, a 17-year-veteran of the agency, had died after a lengthy illness. He served at the Parish Prison, in uniform patrol and as the Pride-Chaneyville Substation commander. He also was a constable and justice of the peace in Ward 2.
The Police Department is also raising funds to send Nathaniel Stuckey, son of Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Sgt. Paul Stuckey, and Tommy Lawton, brother of Zachary reserve police officer Chris Lawton, to National Police Week activities in the nation’s capital in May.
Paul Stuckey, who worked for Wildlife and Fisheries for 18 years, died in 2011 from gunshot wounds he sustained while investigating a report of night hunting in West Feliciana Parish. According to the Officer Down Memorial Page website, “investigators believe that his own shotgun may have accidentally discharged and struck him in the chest.”
Chris Lawton, who was a deputy chief of the Zachary Fire Department, died in 2018 when a suspect he was trying to arrest ran him over with a U-Haul truck. Lawton had been a reserve police officer since 2008, logging more than 2,000 hours of voluntary service. His was the first line-of-duty death in the history of the Zachary Police Department.
For more information about the fundraiser, contact Chief David McDavid at (225) 241-5423 or dmcdavid@zacharypd.org.