Zachary Farmers Market sets new hours
The Zachary Farmers Market is beginning its second year of offering a Saturday morning gathering place in Downtown Zachary for purchasing fresh, locally grown food products, handmade crafts, jewelry and other sundries.
On Oct. 24, the market celebrated its rebirth with live music in the HugYourPeople Park by Lanford 10, an old-fashioned cakewalk, a sidewalk chalk obstacle course and a visit from the Zachary Fire Department. More than 55 vendors were on hand selling their wares.
The Zachary Farmers Market is open year-round on Saturdays along Lee Street behind City Hall in Downtown Zachary. New winter hours for the market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“The community is a big part of the market’s success, that coupled with the organizational skills and hard work put forth by the Zachary Farmers Market Director Nita Edwards,” says Mayor David Amrhein.
For weekly updated information regarding the Zachary Community Farmer’s Market, visit its Facebook page at Zachary Farmer’s Market.
Veterans group meets Monday
The Regional Veterans Park Committee is welcoming new members. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday at Zachary United Methodist Church, 4205 Church Street.
The committee oversees the Regional Veterans Park on the campus of Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary. Members do not have to be a veteran.
For more information, call Will Steen at (225) 938-1686, email info@RegionalVeteransPark.org or visit RegionalVeteransPark.org.
Surviving the holiday season
"GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays" is a seminar for people facing the holidays after a loved one’s death. The seminar will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church, 4200 Main St. in the Banquet Hall. There is no cost.
This seminar features practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with counselors, grief experts, and other people who have experienced the holidays after their loved one’s death. Topics to be discussed include dealing with hard-hitting emotions, what to do about traditions, how to survive social events, and where to find comfort and strength.
Those who attend will receive a Survival Guide filled with practical tips, encouraging words, journaling ideas and exercises for daily help through the holiday season.
For information, call First Baptist Church at (225) 654.2755 or email fbcz@fbcz.org. You can RSVP online at fbcz.org/registrations.
Zachary vet seeks dogs for flea study
For a limited time, The Animal Center Inc. will be enrolling dogs into a national clinical trial for a new potential flea treatment and preventative. Dog owners in Zachary and the surrounding areas can enroll their dog in the study and receive assigned treatment for the duration of the study, plus related tests and wellness visit expenses at no cost.
The number of participants is limited. Contact Dr. Jason St. Romain at (225) 654-2649 to learn if your pet qualifies for the study. For full eligibility and clinical study details, pet owners also can visit www.clinicalstudiesforpets.com/study/canine-flea-tick-study.
Light Up Zachary
On Facebook, the Zachary Police Department asked for the public’s assistance to Light Up Zachary. People who locate an inoperative streetlight in the city limits of Zachary are asked to report the location of the streetlight to police department by calling (225) 654-1921. Once inoperative streetlights are located, the department will report them to the appropriate electric company so that they may be repaired.