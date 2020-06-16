Postponed election early voting set to open
Early voting is 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, June 22 to July 4, except Sunday.
Early voting is at Motor Vehicle Building, 2250 Main St., Baker; Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road, Baton Rouge; City Hall, 222 St. Louis St., No. 201, Baton Rouge; Fire Station Building, 11010 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge; and Louisiana State Archives Building, 3851 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge.
Election day is July 11, and voting is at the voter’s regular location.
Statewide and multiparish races on the ballot include:
- presidential nominees for the Democratic and Republican parties
- committee members for the Democratic Party and Republican parties
- Judge, Court of Appeal, 1st Circuit, 3rd District, Division D
- District Judge 19th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Division M
- City Judge City Court, Division C, city of Baton Rouge (Select 1)
- PW Law Enforcement District — 3.73 mills renewal — sheriff — 10 years (Select 1)
Residents of Baker will vote on mayor, chief of police and council members for Districts 1-5.
As we reopen...
Things are slowly reopening in various forms.
While a lot of things aren’t happening, such as in-person day camps, there are activities out there.
Please let us know what your organization is doing so we can let others know.
We are publishing on Wednesdays now, so we need your news by noon on the Friday before publication. Please send news for East and West Feliciana to extra@theadvocate.com and news for the Zachary-Baker area to zachary@theadvocate.com.
Events
- Maddie Gleason, catcher for Zachary High School's softball team, is holding hitting and catching lessons for $20 an hour. Text (409) 548-3967 for information and to schedule a lesson.
- The city of Zachary announced on Facebook that rehabilitation is underway to improve streets on Flanacher Road from U.S. 61 to La. 964 and Pride-Port Hudson Road from La. 19 to Reams Road. This means partial road closings will happen from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday, June 20.
- Judson Retreat Center said on Facebook that it is hosting a free Virtual Kids Camp (1-6 grade) June 29 through July 3. The center also is offering to work with churches wanting to host a day camp on church property. Visit Judsonretreat.org to get details on what the camp is doing. Also, don’t forget that other camps in the area are hosting events open beyond their usual groups, so check them out.
- Don’t forget to sign up for summer reading programs at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library or Audubon Regional Library. Programs will be digital this year. Information is available at ebrpl.com and audubonregional.net.