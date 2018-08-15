Terri Nelson has been named community relations marketing coordinator at Lane Home Health. Nelson will be responsible for communication, physician relations and business development.
Originally from Morgan City, Nelson is an LSU graduate and registered dietitian and nutritionist. She has more than 17 years of health care marketing experience. Prior to this position, she specialized in metabolic illness, performance nutrition and gut restoration at Baton Rouge General Medical Center.
Nelson lives in Central with her two sons, Owen, 14, and Wyatt, 12. She is a member of Jefferson Baptist Church and enjoys outdoor activities, watching sports and spending time with family.
“I am happy to be working with such a great team of nurses, aides and therapists,” says Nelson. “Their dedication and reputation make me proud to represent Lane Home Health.”