A bell dedication ceremony in memory of registered nurse Sheila Barrett was recently held at Lane Cancer Center, 6180 Main St., Zachary.
Before she died from cancer at age 56, Barrett worked at Lane for more than 25 years where she was a much-loved nurse, well-respected department leader, mentor and friend, a news release said. Her passion was caring for others, and she was an advocate for patients and nursing.
The celebration bell has been hung in her memory at Lane Cancer Center for patients to ring upon completing their chemotherapy treatments.
“As we stand here ‘Sheila Strong’, we honor Sheila and fulfill her wish to celebrate small victories in the fight against cancer,” said friend and co-worker Allyson Bennett. “Each time someone steps up and rings this bell, the memory of Sheila will ring loud and clear, just as it does in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.”