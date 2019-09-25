Catching up with former Broncos in college
A couple of former Zachary Broncos from the distant and recent past met on Sept. 14 when 2015 5A State Champ and former wide receiver Douglas Coleman put on the red and black for Texas Tech and traveled to the desert to play against former Bronco (Class of 1989) Theron Aych who is the Arizona Wildcats wide receiver coach.
The early season matchup represented a Pac-12 versus Big-12 matchup that for most is a breath of fresh air prior to conference play.
Aych’s Wildcats would prevail over the Texas Tech Red Raiders 28-14. Douglas Coleman, at his defensive back position, was all over the field finishing with 10 solo tackles in a losing effort. The Red Raiders are 2-1 on the season and begin conference play against Oklahoma on September 28. The Wildcats are also 2-1 and will start Pac-12 play against UCLA on September 28.
The journey for Lindsey Scott has been long and winding but has led him back to Louisiana. For those unfamiliar with Zachary’s former 5A state Champion and Gatorade Louisiana player of the year, the journey was initially short with a trip down the road to Baton Rouge and LSU where he redshirted as a freshman in 2016. Scott then spent a year at East Mississippi Community College, also known as “Last Chance U,” where he led his team to a Mississippi Bowl Championship and fourth straight NJCAA National Championship in 2017. He then jumped back to the SEC and the University of Missouri. In early September, Scott completed his journey home to Louisiana, transferring to Nicholls State where he will join former Broncos Cameron Carrier and Caleb Jackson.
William Granville and Shyron White’s Southeastern Lions gave Ole Miss a scare on September 14 before losing 29-40. Speaking of near upsets, Chandler Whitfield and his ULM Warhawks almost beat Florida State on September 7. The Warhawks lost in overtime by a score of 44-45. Whitfield traveled and played as a true freshman.
Kellton Hollins and his TCU Horned Frogs have raced out to a 3-0 record. In July, Hollins was nominated to the 2019 All State AFCA Good Works Team that is presented to college football players that make an impact through community service. Hollins in president of S.P.A.R.K., an organization started by TCU football student-athletes to provide motivation to local youth that stresses the importance of education and serving the community. He has also been a regular speaker at Boys and Girls Clubs of America and little league football teams. On the field he is on the 2019 watchlist for the Rimington Trophy that recognizes college football’s best center.
Though at the time of writing the Southern Jaguars were 1-2, former Broncos are all over the roster and contributing. Kennen Tate from the 2015 5A State Championship team made two unassisted and two assisted tackles from his linebacker spot against Edward Waters on September 14 and has registered tackles in every game thus far in 2019. Martell Fontenot continues to kick field goals and extra points. Fontenot is 2 for 4 on field goal attempts thus far in 2019.
Former ZHS baseball state champion and LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg has seen his number of punting attempts decrease thus far in 2019 as the Tigers offense has kicked it into high gear. Through three games he has punted only six times. His average of 47.8 yards per punt is impressive and would put him at second in all of college football, if he had enough attempts to qualify for the NCAA statistics.