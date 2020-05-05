In a sign of the socially distanced times, Zachary High School’s Class of 2020 will be presented their diplomas and get to take photos in their caps and gowns in a drive-thru ceremony later this month.
And depending on how the pandemic progresses and health guidelines evolve, there's still a chance the 389 graduating seniors will be able to walk across a stage in July and experience other elements of a conventional ceremony.
Superintendent Scott Devillier made the announcement Tuesday night during a conference call with members of the Zachary Community School Board.
On May 20, seniors and their families will be able to drive up to the front of the high school building, where Principal Tim Jordan will hand out diplomas and students can pose for photos. They’ll then drive to another site on the campus to pick up any scholarships and awards they may have earned.
Officials still have a lot of details to iron out, such as a schedule for the day, traffic considerations and whether there should be a limit on how many vehicles families can bring.
The event likely won’t be live-streamed online because of how long it will take.
“This is probably an eight-hour day of bringing students through,” said human resources director Yolanda Williams.
The drive-thru ceremony is among several ways the Zachary school district is honoring this year’s graduates. A video with seniors’ photos and pre-recorded speeches is being prepared and will be released later this month.
The district also is expecting a shipment of yard signs featuring students’ names and pictures to come in soon. They’ll be placed on the front lawn of the high school, then given to students to display at their homes.
As for a possible July graduation ceremony, there are many variables to consider, Devillier said. Both indoor and outdoor venue options that would permit adequate social distancing are being weighed.
“We want to try to give them that traditional graduation if possible,” Devillier said. “If not, that’s why we’re doing all that we’re doing now.”
He added: “As many parents have said to us — which I understand — these seniors sort of got cheated a little bit. … Life happens, and I hate it for them, so we’re trying to make the best of it.”