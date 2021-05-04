Zachary Police Chief David McDavid addressed the Zachary Rotary Club on April 22 and presented the 2020 crime statistics. McDavid attributes the low crime in Zachary to the extra training of police officers and community policing.
McDavid also updated the Rotarians about the new police facility that will replace the current aging, cramped offices on Main Street. In 2019, the Zachary Police Department purchased 21 acres off Montegudo Boulevard and will soon build new headquarters for the Zachary Police Department.