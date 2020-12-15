Four more years for ZHS softball players
After losing the 2020 softball season as a junior, what could be better than learning you not only have another year as a senior (fingers crossed) but the opportunity to play four additional years at the collegiate level? For four Zachary High School softball seniors, the first step to that dream began Friday, Dec. 4, at a college signing at the school gym.
Seniors Bailee Avants, outfield and utility player; Madden Gleason, catcher; Carley Fudge, infielder and utility player; and Taylor Palmer, shortstop; represented a four-player Zachary High softball signing class for coach Courtney Barbour.
“It truly is a huge accomplishment for these ladies and our program and the first time ZHS has had four girls sign within one class. Each of these ladies will have been a four-year starter for our program and they all have excellent grades, many of them in AP and Dual-Enrollment courses,” Barbour said.
What makes the signings that much more impressive is that they achieved these opportunities in the midst of COVID-19 and absent a true semblance of a 2020 season. “It was a bit of recruiting chaos for all college-bound athletes,” Barbour said.
Palmer will take her talents to LSU Eunice. On the opportunity Palmer indicated that “To me, getting the opportunity to play softball at the next level means the world. Playing in college has been a dream of mine since I was young. Getting the chance to play at LSUE is a dream come true. This sport takes up all the love in my heart and getting to play with people I love makes it ten times better. I’m excited to see what the future holds and can’t wait to take on college”
Avants, who will be attending Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi, commented that “this is six years of dreaming come true.” To those who aspire for success Avants says “don’t ever let someone tell you that you can’t do it. If you want something, go get it.”
Gleason will be attending Millsaps College, in Jackson, Mississippi. “Ever since I was little, I thought the girls playing softball on TV were the coolest people ever. It’s literally a dream come true to be able to play at the next level at Millsaps,” Gleason said.
Belhaven University, also in Jackson, will be Carley Fudge’s next destination. “Playing softball means many things to me. Hard work, dedication, willpower and love. Without these attributes, I wouldn’t be able to play at the next level like I always dreamed of” Fudge said.
ZHS cross country runners take all metro honors
Members of coach Julie Fink’s Zachary High cross country team picked up individual All Metro recognition based on their 2020 performance. For the boys, junior Caleb Ackman and sophomore Rhen Langley picked up first team All Metro honors while senior Luke Dubee was honorable mention All Metro.
On the girl’s side senior Ashlyn Davis and freshman Rylee Deignan were named honorable mention All Metro.
ZHS Basketball
At the time of writing the ZHS basketball team is sporting a 4-1 record and averaging over 70 points per game. Their sole loss was a 73-71 thriller at St. Augustine in New Orleans. The Lady Broncos are currently 3-3. Both teams have had schedule changes (postponements and cancellations) as both teams continue to work through the pandemic. It’s never too early to look at Power Rankings and at the time of writing the boys were 10th and the girls were 12th.
ZHS soccer
The Zachary High girls were 2-1 at the time of writing with high scoring wins over Lutcher (6-1) and Woodlawn (8-0). The ZHS boys were 1-4-1 at the time of writing with their first victory of the season over Archbishop Hannan (3-0) at the Dunham tournament Dec. 5.
ZHS Powerlifting
Coach Jason Davis indicated that ZHS has 20 boys and 15 girls signed up to compete in powerlifting with the season beginning in January.