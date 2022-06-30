Many Zachary High seniors got to put on their caps and gowns and walk through the halls of the Zachary schools they once attended.
Over the course of a few days, the seniors visited each school and walked the halls and sidewalks as students and teachers cheered them on with signs, hugs and fist bumps.
The students at Zachary Early Learning Center, Northwestern Elementary, Rollins Place Elementary, Zachary Elementary, Copper Mill Elementary, and Northwestern Middle School were able to get a glimpse of what they may look like a few years down the road and the seniors got to reminisce and see their old teachers and classrooms.