The Lane RMC Foundation’s fourth annual Golf Tournament is set for Oct. 29, at Beaver Creek Golf Course in Zachary, with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.
Registration is underway for teams wanting to play in the annual charity golf tournament. Entry fee is $500 per team or $125 per individual golfer and includes golf cart, course fee, driving range balls, gift bag, and refreshments and food along the course.
Various sponsorships are available, with all proceeds benefiting Lane’s Healthcare Heroes.
For team registration and/or sponsorship information, visit LaneRMCfoundation.org or call (225) 658-6699.