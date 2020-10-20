Zachary High School played its 2020 homecoming game Friday against the Istrouma Indians. Coronavirus restrictions resulted in the cancellation of the annual homecoming parade and dance. To make matters worse, there were seating limitations (3,000 on the home side and 600 on the visitor's side) that limited the opportunity for former students and teachers to “come home.”
Enough of the bad.
At the end of the day, the most important thing was the Broncos were able to get the second game of the season in after Hurricane Delta resulted in the cancellation of the scheduled Oct. 9 game against Lake Charles College Prep. Who would have believed Zachary would be playing its second game of the season in the middle of October with the temperature dipping into the high 50s.
The 4-A Istrouma Indians came into the game fresh off a victory over 5-A McKinley (19-6) the previous week that was played without star junior running back Le’Veon Moss. Moss, who has offers from both LSU and Alabama, was sidelined in the concussion protocol. Though Moss was held out and the Broncos fans did not get to see his skills, former all-state Bronco Kevin Jackson made a trip back to Zachary for homecoming as an assistant coach for Istrouma.
The game was over almost before it began as the Broncos exploded on a series of Istrouma miscues in the punting game. On the Indians first possession they failed to make a first down against a stingy Bronco defense. On fourth down, the snap went over the Indian punter’s head and he was tackled at the Istrouma 4-yard line. On second and goal from the 4, Connor Wisham scampered off left tackle and found the end zone for the first of what would be many first half scores for the Broncos.
As the Indians punting woes continued, the Broncos worse field position of the half was the 45-yard line. Sophomore quarterback Eli Holstein finished an efficient first half putting the ball in the belly of both Wisham and Rodrick Duhe with completions to multiple receivers (Chris Hilton, Kenson Tate, Charles Robertson and Kameron Senegal). The Broncos would score on their first six possessions and likely would have made it seventh but ran out of time as the first half ended on a Holstein incompletion to Prince Johnson deep in Indian territory. The Broncos defense limited Istrouma to five first downs in the first half with two by penalties on the Broncos.
A running clock was used for the second half and the Broncos scoring barrage came to a halt. The Broncos would make massive substitutions in the second half on both offense and defense with three quarterbacks Holstein, Prince Johnson and Jordan Williams seeing action. The scoring would end in the fourth quarter when senior Tyler Ellis would find the end zone on a beautiful run where he broke multiple tackles from 20 yards out.
On the 49-0 win, coach David Brewerton was pleased but indicated that “the season doesn’t end after this win, a better team comes next week, and a better team comes the next week and we have got to get better every week.”
Brewerton emphasized the need to constantly improve is so important as the Broncos lost the opportunity to play two games due to COVID-19 and last week’s cancellation from Delta. “We didn’t get those three games to improve on execution and we need to get that experience,” Brewerton said.
The Broncos will continue their homestand with their District 4-5A opener on Oct. 23 against Live Oak followed by Denham Springs on Oct. 30. The Broncos come into district play with a huge target on their back having won the last three 4-5A championships and have not lost a district game since 2016.