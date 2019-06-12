Maggie Brian is this year’s recipient of the Lane Regional Medical Center Auxiliary Scholarship, a news release said. A 2019 graduate of Silliman Institute, Brian is the daughter of Michael and Patti Brian, of Slaughter.
At Silliman, Brian earned a 4.0 GPA in academically advanced course work and was a member of the Senior Honor Society. She was a member of the state championship softball team and track team, winning the state championship in discus.
She is active in the East Feliciana 4-H Club, exhibiting cattle since third grade and winning the Premier Exhibitor award at the state show. She enjoys mentoring other youth with their livestock projects.
Brian will attend the University of Louisiana at Monroe and pursue a degree in pharmacy.