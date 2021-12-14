What do you do after winning the 5A basketball championship the previous year? Do you take in the accolades and bask in the triumph? If so, you are definitely not Zachary High head basketball coach Jon McClinton.
When asked about the offseason, McClinton indicated the 2021-2022 team played over 25 games over the summer and competed in tournaments across the area including competitions against the best teams in Mississippi at USM.
When asked about the difference in this year’s offseason and last year’s championship off season McClinton was quick to say “Jason Little” the ZHS strength and conditioning coach who is back after a one-year hiatus. Early 2021-2022 season has seen the Broncos travel to Texas to play the number one team in the USA (Duncanville High school) and beat an Arkansas 5A powerhouse in Parkview of Little Rock (87-79). They have another 12 games and a return trip to Texas scheduled before the end of 2021.
McClinton was direct in his answer for what will be needed in 2022 to exceed the 2021 5A Championship “giving more effort than we did in 2021.”
The offseason and pre-district schedule will give the Broncos every opportunity to meet McClinton’s “effort” objective. McClinton said one of the early keys to a successful offseason was “we faced adversity early.”
McClinton noted that “there was a mental shift after not being in school last year to this year where the players go through a whole day of school and then go to practice or play that has presented a challenge” that was addressed over the summer and in the early season thus far.
The Broncos return three starters — Brandon Rogers, Jalen Bolden and Jordan Decuir- from the 2021 5A championship team. They also picked up a big man to do the banging inside with Kaleb Huggins.
On the returners that McClinton identifies as key to a successful season Michael Quiett was immediately identified. “Michael came out in the second half against Natchitoches Central and immediately set the tone and did the things we needed a leader to do,” McClinton said.
The Broncos would win the 2021 5A finals rematch with Natchitoches Central by a wide margin (70-49) on Nov 23.
On District 4-5A, McClinton said Walker and Scotlandville are going to be the teams to beat, as always, but don’t sleep on Live Oak. “TJ Magee is one of the best basketball players in the state and his father (Live Oak Coach Tiras Magee) is an outstanding coach,” McClinton said.
Statewide, McClinton singled out Alexandria Senior High as a threat in 5A.
McClinton expects this team to be better than last year’s team and to accomplish that goal has emphasized better half court offensive execution. “Everyone knows we like to run but I wanted us to improve our half court play” McClinton noted. To help in this area he brought in Todd Russ because “he brings a high level of intensity and has great experience in the half-court offense.”
Assistant Morris Wright returns. McClinton lauded him for his “great skill development and player relationships.” Also returning is coach Ron Lewis referred to as the “the grandfather.”
Timothy Johnson joins the staff after serving as the interim coach at Belaire to coach the freshmen. McClinton is ecstatic about the experienced staff he has put together “we have two former head with over 15-years experience and I have all the confidence to let them draw up plays and make in game adjustments.”
“I am fortunate because I truly believe I have one of the best coaching staffs in high school basketball,” McClinton said. This year’s theme is to “wreak havoc in the Havoc House” the ZHS Gym, and McClinton thanked and encouraged the community to support this year’s team as much they did last year’s champions.