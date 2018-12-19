Santa & Snowballs was held Saturday evening at Chloe's Snowballs, 4552 Lee St. in Zachary.
Sponsored by three Zachary businesses, Chloe's Snowballs, Bank of Zachary and Unique Creations Gift Boutique, the event featured an area filled with snow.
Santa and his elves volunteered their services to provide a special Christmas touch as Kelly Jo's photography captured a moment for families who wanted to purchase a professional picture with Santa instead of just using their cellphones.
Fete au Fete Streatery food truck offered a variety of foods for the visitors to enjoy. Live music was provided by saxophonist Kendall Harrison and singer Shell Marie, who invited a few friends up to sing Christmas carols with the crowd.