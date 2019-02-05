A security consulting firm will visit two Zachary schools later this week to make recommendations on how to make the campuses safer.
Superintendent Scott Devillier announced at the Zachary Community School Board meeting Tuesday that representatives of the firm Firestorm will tour Zachary High School and Northwestern Middle School.
“They’re looking for things we could do better with procedures … and seeing how the day-to-day operations are going on to provide suggestions to have safer campuses,” he said.
Firestorm, which Devillier said employs people with experience working for the U.S. Secret Service, will give a presentation on its findings to the board at a later meeting, possibly as soon as March.
The school district will have access to Firestorm’s safety experts for one year, Devillier said. A local company that Devillier declined to name is paying for Firestorm’s services in Zachary as well as West Baton Rouge Parish public schools, he said.
Also at Tuesday's meeting:
- The board recognized two recent retirees: Lola Hill, a Northwestern Elementary School teacher, and Dewey Davis, a former teacher and principal who most recently held a district-level post as supervisor of elementary programs.
- Delta Kappa Gamma, a professional society for female educators, presented its First Year Teacher Award to Zachary Early Learning Center teacher Rachel Unglesby.
- And the board approved a calendar for the 2019-20 academic year. The first day of school will be Aug. 8.