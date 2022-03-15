Zachary Cheer Athletics was recently awarded the Go Be Great Award at the NCA Nationals held Feb. 25-27 in Dallas.
The NCA Nationals is the largest event in All-Star Cheer outside of Summit, held at Disney World in Florida, a news release said.
Thousands of teams participate each year including celebrities from social media and the Netflix series "Cheer" and the Zachary team won the Go Be Great Award that honors programs showing excellence outside of the gym.
The Zachary Cheer Athletics gym owner is Jessica Stott. The coaches are Brandon Whitley and Kirah Joseph.