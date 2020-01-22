Fast Track at Carl Maddox Field House
On Jan. 11, the Zachary boys and girls indoor track teams were stretching their fast twitch muscles at the 2020 LSU High School Classic at the Carl Maddox Field House to kick off the indoor track and field season.
On the boys side, Sean Burrell was responsible for a first place in the 400-meter (48.63), fourth place in the 60-meter hurdles (9.04) and was a member of the third-place 4x200 relay team (1:31.64) with Tyrin Stuart, DeJarion “Popart” Jones and Chris Hilton and the winning 4x400 relay team (3:26.59) with Keiante Lazard, Jones and Hilton.
Chris Hilton won the high jump (6’8), and Chaun Moore was fifth in the high jump (5’11.75).
Other top 10 finishers for the Broncos boys were: Lazard with an eighth-place finish in the 800 (2:05.52), Rhen Lanley with a 10-place finish in the mile (4:47.58), Tyron Lucas with a sixth-place triple jump leap of 40’11 and a third-place finish for the 4x800 relay team of Lazard, Leslie Johnson, Caleb Ackman and Langley (8:42.06).
Orsciana Beard led the girls with second-place finishes in the long jump (17’9) and the triple jump (37’5.25).
Other top 10 girls scorers were: Ashlyn Davis seventh in the 3,200 (13:30.87), ninth grader Jaydan Jackson was fourth in the shot put (37’6), Micah Taylor was sixth in the shot put (36’9) and Kayli Johnson was seventh in the triple jump (33’8.75).
Sophomore Freeman shines in Louisiana Classic
The 2020 Louisiana Classic saw wrestlers from throughout Louisiana and a team from Houston converge on the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales on Jan. 17-18. Through two days of grueling competition that saw the “best of the best” from all Louisiana divisions, Zachary Broncos competitors fought, with eight Broncos making the second day of wrestling. The Broncos finished 14th overall out of the 50-team competition.
Bronco 220-pound weight class competitor and sophomore Ashton Freeman made a deep run in the tournament. Freeman was a defensive line starter on the 2019 Zachary High state semifinalist football team, resulting in a late start to the wrestling season. He came into the tournament ranked No. 6 and quickly made up for lost time. He proceeded to defeat three wrestlers on the opening night of Jan. 17 with a pin in 1:07 in first-round action, an 11-3 decision in the second round and a pin in the quarterfinals (4:09). On the second day (Jan. 18), he wrestled the previously undefeated No. 2 seed Axel Encelade-Arc, of Baton Rouge High, in the semifinals and pulled the upset with a 5-4 decision.
Freeman met the returning Division 1 state champion at 195 pounds, senior Cole Ulfers from St. Paul’s, in the finals. After a back-and-forth first period, Ulfers secured the victory midway through the second.
Freeman and the rest of the Broncos grapplers will compete at the Ken Cole Classic in Lafayette on Friday and Saturday, the Baton Rouge City Meet on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at Catholic High in preparation for the LHSAA State Championships in Bossier City on Feb. 14 and 15.