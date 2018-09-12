Several events are on tap for the Burden Museum and Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge:
STOR YTIME IN THE GARDEN: Children ages 3 to 8 will enjoy storybook readings and imagination-themed activities every half-hour from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 15 during the Storytime in the Garden event at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, which are part of Burden Museum & Gardens. Storytime is sponsored by the Junior League of Baton Rouge. Registration is not required, and admission is free. Also 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 6 and 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 10.
HARVEST DAYS: Living-history demonstrations will interpret activities that took place on Louisiana farms and plantations during harvest time in the 1800s during the Harvest Days event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 6-7 at the LSU Rural Life Museum, which is part of Burden Museum & Gardens. Artisans will demonstrate skills related to harvesting, hunting, fieldwork and other 19th-century duties. Activities will include cooking, soap making, boat building and wagon rides. Admission to the Rural Life Museum is $10 for adults 12 to 61, and $9 for seniors and children 6 to 11.
CORN MAZE: Visitors will wander through the corn maze, visit a farm animal petting zoo, decorate a pumpkin, climb a hay mountain, travel a kids zip line, take a hayride and shoot a giant slingshot during the Corn Maze event at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens. Corn Maze hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27. With plenty of concessions to enjoy, visitors may purchase hamburgers, popcorn, corn dogs and other snacks and drinks from local vendors. Admission is $10 per person; children 3 and under are admitted free.
CHILDREN'S GARDEN SERIES: Children ages 6 to 12 will learn about the kinds of plants that produce berries and which are edible, during a Children's Garden Series event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Oct. 6 at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens. An adult must accompany each child. Children will receive snacks and garden take-home crafts. Admission is $15 per child; to reserve a spot, email Angie Wall at angwall@cox.net.
WINE AND ROSES: An evening of dining under the stars, among 1,500 roses, will begin at 6 p.m. Oct. 17 in the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens. Admission is $125 per person or $100 for members of the Friends of the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden. To make a reservation, call (225) 763-3990, option 6.
NIGHT MAZE AND BONFIRE: A Halloween-themed event for families will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 27 at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens. Children and adults are encouraged to wear costumes and enjoy glow-in-the-dark games, live music, wandering the corn maze and roasting s'mores at the bonfire. Admission is $10 per person; children 3 and under are admitted free.
HAINTS, HAUNTS & HALLOWEEN: Storytelling, face painting, wagon rides, historic games and trick-or-treating for children ages 2 to 9 will be part of a Rural Life Fall Fair from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at the LSU Rural Life Museum. Refreshments for sale will include popcorn balls and ginger cookies. Admission is $5 per person. Children 2 and under free. Halloween costumes are optional.
RED ROOSTER BASH: Guests will enjoy a cocktail hour, including the Red Rooster frozen drink, and have the opportunity to bid on items in a silent auction during the Red Rooster Bash from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at the LSU Rural Life Museum. A barbecue dinner and live auction will follow. Proceeds will help support the Friends of the LSU Rural Life Museum. Tickets are $65 per person, $120 per couple or $600 for groups of eight people registering together. For information, call Molly Sanchez at (225) 765-2437.