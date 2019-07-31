The following events will be held in August at Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main St., in Zachary.
- A free Hands-Only CPR Training & AED Demonstration starts at 1 p.m. Aug. 7, at Lane Cardiovascular Center. This is not a CPR certification class. Registration is required, and class size is limited. Call (225) 658-4587 to register or for information.
- Walk With a Doc is for anyone interested in taking steps for a healthier lifestyle. While you walk at your own pace, you’ll have the opportunity to have questions answered by podiatrist Dr. Kyle Lindow, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Aug. 21 at Regional Veterans Park — located on the fitness trail on Lane’s campus. Call (225) 754-8888 for information.
- Commit to Quit is a smoking and tobacco cessation program provided by Cardiovascular Institute of the South. Call (877) 288-0011 or visit cardio.com/quitsmoking for details.