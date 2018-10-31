Thomas Scott is a business leader who readily admits that he grew in the soil in which he was planted. When Scott was a boy, he shopped with his parents in Amrhein Hardware store where he got to know the future mayor. His baseball coach Danny Kimble became fire chief, and the man who escorted his football team to away games is now the chief of police. He plays in business with a home-field advantage.
Scott, a financial planner for Edward Jones Investments and incoming president of the Zachary Chamber of Commerce, announced the 2018 Business Award winners on Oct. 18 at the Pointe at Americana. Some business leaders, like Scott, are natives of Zachary, while others are transplants to the city who recognize the potential and opportunities of doing business in Zachary.
Most of Scott’s 37-year history is set in Zachary, except for the four years he spent playing football at Northwestern State University. As soon as he got his degree in accounting, he came back, worked in state government for about 10 years and then opened his practice in Zachary.
He could have relocated anywhere, but Zachary remained prime real estate in his mind. “The reason I came back to Zachary was for the love and the growth,” Scott said. “You can go any place in the world and they know you as the guy who does finance, or the finance guy or the financial adviser, but in Zachary, they know you as Thomas Scott; they know you as a person and you get to know families.”
Scott said if he were in Houston, Atlanta or New Orleans, there’s so many people to choose from, but no one has the time to develop relationships. “Here, people take the time to know you and to know your family, and we have so many events in the community that tells business owners that would come here that they have so many opportunities to meet everybody in this community,” he said.
“You can meet everybody that can help your business grow, Scott said. “That’s the advantage that you have coming into this community.”
Among the award winners, some like Superior Ford have long, successful histories in Zachary, but others like Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery have recently entered the area.
Scott quipped that Josh and Leah Collins were in business for “five minutes” before taking home Minority Enterprise honors, but Josh Collins is a success story much like Scott. Josh Collins said he was born and reared in Zachary and felt it was an excellent business environment for his new franchise.
“We chose Zachary for the simple reason that there were not other options like this in Zachary,” Josh Collins said. “We lived in Zachary and we said ‘what does Zachary not have and let’s bring something to Zachary that it does not have.’ ”
The Collinses fondly remembered that their first date was at a Marble Slab, so that helped them make the choice to bring the franchise to Zachary.
“Honestly, it’s been overwhelming,” Josh Collins said. “We broke the franchise record in sales, so the initial plans we had were scrapped and we had to go back to the drawing board.”
Felicia Young, owner of Higher Minds of Education, is new to the Zachary business community. “I choose Zachary for the great school system to move my family, and I love the small-town feel of Zachary,” Young said.
Young is a higher education consultant who helps students complete college applications, apply for scholarships, develop education action plans and make sure students are prepared for college.
Christy Turner, a Woman in Business finalist, is involved in a business at the other end of the spectrum. She is the marketing director of Oakwood Village Assisted Living. The facility has been a part of the Zachary business community for more than two decades and was honored with the Business Lifetime Achievement Award. In a nominating statement, Oakwood Village was described as “a place that creates new families and lifelong friendships.”
Turner, a business and civic leader, was lauded for the variety of ways she impacts the community. “Christy Turner has come in as a new bright light that shines as she creates lasting memories for all the residents,” the statement said.
Zachary Mayor David Amrhein feels these experiences are great but far from ending. “Our potential is on the upswing, and I predict five to 10 years from today, you won’t recognize Zachary,” he said. “People are lining up to come here. We have new restaurants coming here.”
The mayor's excitement included a pending announcement about a 70,000-square-foot shopping center with two major anchors on each side of Zachary.
Amrhein said the key to development and growing the businesses is proper planning. “We have committed to more than $50 million in infrastructure improvements over the last eight years. Gas, water and sewer are primed for the next 25 years of growth,” he said.
The biggest challenge that remains may be finding ways to grow and maintain that small-town business atmosphere. John Dry, owner of Dry’s Pharmacy, was honored with the Customer Service Award and a song for his birthday.
Dry is not a Zachary native but was right at home when he moved to the city at 24, fresh out of pharmacy school. “I’m from the middle of a cotton field, and the closest town is Rayville, right off the interstate,” he explained.
He worked for Medical Pharmacy for 19 years. Since he wanted to develop his own pharmacy, he branched out on his own 10 years ago and opened Dry’s Pharmacy on Church Street. Customer service is something he was thought out well before the business award. He said his philosophy boils down to two things he tells everybody: “First, we don’t sell medicine,” he said. “You can get medicine at Walgreen and at CVS. I sell service, and you can’t get the kind of service we give at places like that."
Giving back and supporting the community is second nature to Dry and he supports school and community efforts whenever asked.
Running a small business in a small town is no accident for Dry who couldn’t see himself just 20 miles south or in a big city. “I’m kind of allergic to big cities,” he said.
He echoes other business leaders who are encouraged by the business potential in town. “Zachary is a great town, and it’s growing, and it’s a healthy growth, and everything looks on the up and up,” Dry said. “I think the future is bright.”
Winners
This year’s Zachary Chamber of Commerce Business Award winners are:
- Customer Service Award — John Dry with Dry's Healthmart Pharmacy
- Woman In Business — Brandy Westmoreland with Landmark Bank
- Business Lifetime Achievement Award — Oakwood Village Assisted Living
- Emerging Business — CC's Coffee House
- Minority Enterprise of the Year Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery
- Young Professional of the Year — Lizzie Blair Benzer with Red Door Group BR
- Chamber Ambassador of the Year — Felicia Young
- Small Business of the Year — Zachary Spine and Sports Rehabilitation
- Business of the Year — Superior Ford
- The Citizen of the Year Award, presented by the Rotary Club, was awarded to David M. Thornton, president and CEO of Thornton Musso & Bellemin, a national water treatment consulting firm based in Zachary.