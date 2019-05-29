Our Star of Stars – Home Cooking? You betcha
On May 21 at the L’Auberge Event Center the Advocate’s 34th Star of Stars was held to spotlight the 2018 and 2019 high school sports season. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was the guest speaker for a night that saw coaches and teams throughout the Baton Rouge area recognized for their achievements.
The awards had a distinct Zachary flavor, with Sean Burrell selected as the Advocate Star of Stars for track and field, coach David Brewerton selected as a finalist for Coach of the Year and Zachary High quarterback Keilon Brown selected as Athlete of the Year.
Track Star of Stars Burrell won the 5A Championship in the 400-meter and 200-meter and was second in the 110-meter hurdles at the Outdoor State Championships earlier this month. He was also a key member of the ZHS State Championship football team as a defensive back and a punter.
For 14 weeks I watched and waited for the fastest punter in high school football to tuck it and run a fake. It took a semifinal game, in the rain, in a track meet scoring affair on the road for him to limp out on the field and find the end zone against Destrehan.
Though everyone in Zachary knows that I am a homer, let me just start out by emphasizing that Keilon Brown was a returning finalist for the boys Athlete of the Year award and the only two-sport athlete among the finalists who led his team to a state championship during the 2018-2019 school year.
My initial thoughts were that Keilon’s championships were going to be overlooked by Louisiana’s “Mr. Basketball” Jaden Cook or Louisiana’s “Mr. Football” Derek Stingley. I went so far as to start the column before the awards ceremony, sure that a travesty would take place and one of the top state honorees this season would win over Keilon Brown despite neither “Mr” winning a state championship. Obviously that portion of the column was deleted as the right choice was made. Brown joins ZHS alums Janie O’Connor, who won the award for the girls in 2017, and Eric Louis, who won the boys award back in 1999.
Keilon’s accomplishments this year and in years past would consume this and many other articles. Simply put, Keilon has been incredible in two sports and, in the last two years, has been an integral part of four district championships (two in football and two in baseball) and two 5A football state championships. What a pleasure it has been for those of us in Zachary who have had the opportunity to watch him play when he was 7 years old and grow into the athlete that he is today. Look out, Star of Stars ... he will be returning next year. Could he join Jazz Ferguson as the only two-time boys Athlete of the Year winner?
The Coach of the Year award went to Catholic’s Pete Boudreaux. No argument on that one. Coach Boudreaux is an outstanding coach and a fine man. But Boudreaux’s award should in no way overshadow the incredible job that finalist Brewerton and his staff did with the 2018 ZHS football team that faced injuries throughout the year that forced several starting players to miss multiple games and even the entire season.
This sports guy says Zachary football had a tougher road to a 5A state championship than Team of the Year University High traveled. There are no byes in 5A football. Brewerton and his staff made the 2018 football season special.