Search efforts are still underway for an elderly man from Zachary who has been missing since Oct. 27.
On Monday, Zachary Police Chief David McDavid said 81-year-old Welton "Wick" Pierce is still reported missing.
Pierce was last seen traveling west on La. 10 in Jackson driving his 2002 white GMC Sierra pickup truck. The truck has license plate number W144768 and Masonic emblems on the taillights and back glass.
Police say Pierce may appear confused due to medical conditions.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Zachary Police Department at (225) 654-9393.