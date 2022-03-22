On March 13, 2021, the ZHS Basketball team defeated Natchitoches Central 63-57 to win the school’s first state basketball championship since 1944. The wait for a second 5A Title would not require another 77 years but rather almost one year to the day as they defeated the 11 seed Northshore Panthers 84-53 on March12.
The expression “big time players up their game when the stakes get higher” would be appropriate to describe senior Jalen Bolden’s performance over the season and during the 5A Championship game. Bolden, who was routinely named the “grinder of the week” during the 2021-22 season by the ZHS coaching staff, was named the title game MVP with a game high 23 points and 11 rebounds.
Last year’s championship game MVP, junior Brandon Rogers-Hardy, added 18 points. Seniors Michael Quiett and Jordan Decuir added 10 each.
Coach Jon McClinton indicated early in the season that he expected the 2021-22 team to be better than last year’s championship team. He was not wrong. McClinton and his assistant coaches Todd Russ, Morris Wright, Ron Lewis and Tim Johnson have put together a juggernaut.
“This year has been one to definitely remember as these players have achieved goals that are unmatched by previous teams,” coach Jon McClinton said. This second state championship speaks volumes to the focus of our players and the awesome job of our coaching staff.”
The early season would see the Broncos travel to Texas to play top teams from throughout the south. The regular season pre-district schedule included wins over eventual 2022 3A State Champion Madison Prep (64-54), 2022 Class III State Champion Isadore Newman (62-44) and the 2022 4A State Runner Up Eleanor McMain (57-56).
Though they did not play in this year’s EBR tournament, they beat the EBR tournament winner and Class 2 State Runner-Up Liberty (72-71) during the regular season.
District was more of the same as the Broncos went undefeated in 4-5A with wins over traditional power and 2022 Class I State Champion Scotlandville (58-47) at Scotlandville during the regular season, and previous 5A State Champion Walker (74-62). During the regular season and postseason run they put together a 32-game win streak.
Whereas the 2021 ZHS team was a 3 seed in the 5A playoffs, they entered the 2022 playoffs as the number 1 seed (36-3). The playoffs were almost an afterthought as ZHS head basketball coach Jon McClinton’s team cruised to the 5A state championship game with victories over Fontainebleau (80-49), Mandeville (65-48), Natchitoches Central (69-46) and Ouachita Parish (75-60).
To win a championship again is one thing, but to win it in such impressive fashion with the closest playoff game a 15-point victory speaks to dominance.
Athletic director David Brewerton said McClinton “had a clear vision and blueprint for our basketball program when he took the job. Every year they have gotten better. His boys play hard with tremendous grit and are relentless on defense. They have continued to represent our school district well. Jon is a bright, young coach that leads with great passion and energy, and we can't wait to see what next year has in store."
McClinton, as always, turned to the support system when he said “the continued success of our program is because of our school and district buy-in of Zachary basketball and our community support was nothing short of amazing.”
Not one to rest on his successes, three days after the 5A State Championship repeat, McClinton was pointing to the 2022-23 when he indicated that “the quest for a 3-peat has begun.” He encouraged fans to “join us in continuing to build such an awesome brand of basketball that creates opportunities for our youth at an exceptional rate.”