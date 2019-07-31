The joys of life on the farm can be illustrated in books, but a group of Zachary youngsters got a “first hoof” experience of the agriculture industry during Ag Kids Camp held July 22-26 at Zachary High School.
Presented by the school chapter of the National FFA Organization, the camp also served as a fundraiser for the teens who helped run the camp under the guidance of agriculture educator Melissa Brumbaugh. Five areas of concentration were All About Plants, Meet the Animals, Food, To the Greenhouse, and All Things Fun.
The campers, aged 4-10, learned to care for farm animals, work in greenhouses, and how good nutrition plays a vital role in keeping them healthy.