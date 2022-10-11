The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6:
Marrion Daniel: 56; 1832 Denver Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding warrants
Richard Delaughter: 29; 2739 La. 63, Clinton; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Jarren Engels: 34; 5885 Lavey Lane, No. 39, Baker; possession of Schedule I and possession of drug paraphernalia
Brandon Robinson: 31; 5905 Carpenter Road, Zachary; improper telephone communications and violation of protective orders
Christopher Lucas: 36; 9495 Millwood Creek Court, Zachary; domestic abuse battery-strangulation and five counts domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
Michael Ross: 22; 4565 Little Farms Drive, Zachary; simple battery
Sean Ross: 18; 4565 Little Farms Drive, Zachary; simple battery
Kayla Seymore: 20; 745 Woodhaven Drive, Baton Rouge; battery of a dating partner and resisting an officer
Jeremiah Tate: 38; 6526 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Kevin Trahan: 54; 160 Cougar Road, Morse; monetary instrument abuse